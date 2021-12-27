Look, we’ll admit it! Everyone here at OGN loves video games. In fact, sometimes we get so excited speculating about upcoming titles or dissecting the latest industry controversies, we tend to forget that, for most people, gaming is just one aspect of life. We realize we can definitely be a little bit one-note in that respect, which is why we wanted to let you know that if you ever want to talk about something else, like baking or whatever, we’re totally down.

Seriously, just say the word, and we can switch it up, no problem.

Of course, gaming will always be our life’s passion, but that doesn’t mean we’re not into other stuff as well. In fact, we have tons of other interests. We’re big into photography. We like table tennis, too. And don’t even get us started on gardening. We love to garden whenever we get the chance. Herbs, tomatoes, you name it. We’ve got a bunch of stuff growing right now, actually, and we’d be happy to talk to you about it if that’s what you want.

You see, gamers, the reason we talk about games so much is that we have pretty bad anxiety, and, for us, casual conversation can be somewhat nerve-wracking. We’re most comfortable talking about what we know best, and that’s video games, so we often end up discussing it by default in our hands-on impressions, reviews, previews, and exclusive sneak- peaks. We realize now, though, that it might appear like we have a single-minded fixation on gaming, and that’s certainly not the case.

Sorry, maybe even this article is mentioning games too much for your taste. If so, just let us know, because we’d be happy to stop.

Enough about us, though. What’s up with you, gamers? Are you single? Just get out of a relationship? We’d love to hear about what’s going on with that. Say, are you religious? We’re not exactly religious per se, but we’re definitely spiritual. I mean, it’s hard to believe that all of this here is for nothing, you know?

Gah, that sounded stupid, didn’t it? You get what we mean, though, right?

Don’t get us wrong, we’ve got some hot takes about Battlefield 2042 locked and loaded, but the last thing we want is to feel like we’re steamrolling you with them. We’ve been working on our social skills lately, and we’re trying to keep in mind that all healthy relationships need to have some give and take. If you’re not really in the mood to talk about video games, well then, neither are we. We can talk about sports or politics or whatever you want.

You watch any good documentaries lately? Read any books? No? Okay ...

What the fuck, gamers? Here we are baring our soul to you and you’re just gonna sit there like that? Is this what we get for trying to connect with you beyond gaming? Jesus Christ. Are you just robots fixated on, like, the next Soulsborne title or how Halo Infinite measures up to past titles? Seriously? That’s all life is for you?

You know what? Screw you, gamers. Screw all of you. Assholes. This’ll certainly be the last time we get out of our comfort zone. Seriously, so much for putting ourselves out there.

Alright, sorry for snapping like that. Sheesh. That’s our fault. We always do this, you know? We get too attached to people, and we push them away. You don’t have to talk to us about anything but games if you don’t want to. We’re just gonna post our review of Death’s Door tomorrow and pretend this never happened. Is that cool?

Yeah, alright, sounds good.