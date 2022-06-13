HGTV makes home renovations look fast, easy, and fun, but the truth is, they have a dark side. The Onion asked the network’s stars how they cut corners behind the scenes, and this is what they said.
Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab)
“The computer I use to design the interiors has these cool features called ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ that save me hours of work.”
Mike Holmes (Holmes Family Rescue)
“We explain that if anything seems unsatisfactory, we’ll be back with a wrecking ball, and where the fuck will they live then?”
Mina Starsiak (Good Bones)
“All of our ‘after’ clips are CGI. Indianapolis will always look like shit.”
Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers)
“You’d be surprised how much free time President Jimmy Carter has.”
Christina Hall (Flip Or Flop)
“Tarek and I are actually only 2 inches tall, so it looks normal when we renovate a model that’s 3 square feet.”
Ben Napier (Home Town)
“Oftentimes the renovations we make to a home allow us to franchise it as a Subway afterwards, recouping our losses.”
Shea Hicks-Whitfield (Bargain Block)
“If we can’t find a buyer for a house by the time production is supposed to wrap, sometimes I’ll just put it on my own credit card and then dispute the charges with Visa.”
Jenn Todryk (No Demo Reno)
“Everyone we work with is on the sex offender registry, so they’re cheap.”
Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential)
“Sometimes I just slap down a pink flamingo in the front yard and call it a day.”
Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition)
“We have an ax murderer on-call in case we need to quickly bring down the value of a property.”
Drew Scott (Property Brothers)
“We use CGI to create Jonathan, which is much cheaper than cloning.”
Erin Napier (Home Town)
“There is a provision in the contract couples sign to be on our show that requires them to let us live rent free in their home once renovations are complete. My husband and I haven’t paid rent in years.”
Tarek El Moussa (Flip Or Flop)
“The entire notion of private property is an illusion. What, you think you own this land because a piece of paper says you do? Give me a break.”
Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses)
“When I’m having a particularly hard time selling a house, I manipulate global markets in order to cause economic panic, which increases demand for homes, and then, voilà.”
Karen Laine (Good Bones)
“Bones are really expensive, so most of our homes are made of wood.”
Joanna Gaines (Fixer Upper)
“I usually get the owners to pay for everything by spending a good chunk of preproduction digging up blackmail about them.”
David Visentin (Love It Or List It)
“We make our PAs do all of the renovations and production.”
David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home)
“All of my home inspections are done at gunpoint.”
Chip Gaines (Fixer Upper)
“If we can’t find a good house to fix up, I’ll just pick a nice house and wreck the shit out of it first.”
Jenny Marrs (Fixer To Fabulous)
“There’s no real secret: I just have no drive other than merciless capital gain.”
