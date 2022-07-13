Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that healthcare providers must provide abortions in medical emergencies under law and will face penalties if they decline to offer the procedure, saying that federal law preempts state abortion bans. What do you think?

“I shudder to think of the number of women’s lives that will be saved by this meddling.” Bertram Getley, Unemployed

“Nice try, but doctors only answer to insurance companies.” Eleanora Murray, Firefly Jarrer

“Hopefully earning minimum wage and finding out you’re pregnant counts as a medical emergency.” Seth Zeferino, Pocket Inspector