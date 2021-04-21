HHS Ending Trump-Era Abortion ‘Gag Rule’

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has begun undoing a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy that has resulted in 1.5 million fewer women receiving care and contributed to an estimated 180,000 unintended pregnancies. What do you think?
“I don’t care what the government says, I’m still consulting with Donald Trump before I get an abortion.”
Janice O’Neal • Systems Analyst
“But we can still restrict women’s access to other things, right?”
Felipe Berry • Sock Matcher
“I’m glad this abortion thing is finally settled.”
Vance French • Candle Scenter