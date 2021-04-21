HHS Ending Trump-Era Abortion ‘Gag Rule’

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has begun undoing a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy that has resulted in 1.5 million fewer women receiving care and contributed to an estimated 180,000 unintended pregnancies. What do you think?

“I don’t care what the government s ays, I’m still consulting with Donald Trump before I get an abortion.” Janice O’Neal • Systems Analyst

“But we can still restrict women’s access to other things, right?” Felipe Berry • Sock Matcher