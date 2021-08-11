These products ultimately find their way into the ocean, resulting over the decades in dolphins’ three-point shooting percentage improving almost 27%.
Basketballs
Hamburger
Eating even one slider is the equivalent of blowing up Sequoia National Park.
Stylized Sign That Reads ‘Love’
Absolutely devastating to the world’s natural ambiance.
Toothpaste
Showing you care about strong and polished teeth proves to ivory poachers that there’s a demand for what they do.
Cars
Occasionally hit trees.
Laptops
Every time you hit “refresh” on a laptop browser, a tiger is executed.
Paper Towels
Actually this one is pretty obvious if you think about it for even five seconds.
Gun
Often made with carbon steel, the manufacturing of guns produces highly toxic chemicals that can cause cancer.
Pile Of Dynamite Dressed To Resemble Female Duck
Though convenient, these can lead to blowing the beak of a male duck clear around to the other side of his head.
Fritos
Production requires the rare Indonesian spice yummeric, which results in the clear cutting of 10,000 acres of rainforest daily.
Air Fresheners
It takes over 1,000 gallons of water to grow a single Glade Plug-In.
Hat
Suddenly adding a hat to your look often results in people around you gasping, which burns significant amounts of oxygen.
50-Gallon Drums Of Toxic Waste
Believe it or not, those large containers of radioactive sludge you have around the house are poisonous to a variety of plant and animal life.
Brita Filter
Filters out harmful chemicals from water straight into the air.
Horse Juice
The inefficient juicing process means it can take up to 400 mustangs to make just one glass.
Tomato
Just one of these juicy son-of-a-guns is guaranteed to pollute up to 90% of an otherwise pristine chin.
Coffee Pods
These single-use products fill up landfills and the fact that they’re made from pulverized panda femurs isn’t great, either.
Rhino Horn
Although it seems innocuous enough, the medicinal tool is shockingly linked to the eradication of rhino species worldwide.
Cigarette
Despite being full of chemicals and producing smoke, cigarettes are known to cause cancer and death, making these a net positive for planet Earth!
Zero-Use Rubber Tire
These popular car accessories roll straight off the factory line into the nearest landfill.
Plastic Water Bottle
Not recycling these plastic water bottles can have harmful environmental effects, although you could recycle diligently, every single day, for your entire life, and that would be canceled out by about .0000000003 seconds of the U.S. military in operation, so keep things in perspective.
