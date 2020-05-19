High Production Values Most Suspicious Part Of Conspiracy Theory Video

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Noting that something just simply didn’t add up, local man Lucas Miller confirmed Tuesday that the most suspicious aspect of the conspiracy theory video he was watching was the high production values. “I admit I have my questions about what they’re hiding in the tunnels below the Denver Airport, but really, what I most want to get to the bottom of is how this YouTuber put something together with professional-grade sound and lighting,” said Miller, noting that the editing and even the graphics were so crisp and precise that they wouldn’t look out of place on a television network. “The longer I watched, the more my mind began racing: Where did he get all this equipment? Did he go to film school? How many people are involved in this production, and why? Why? What would they have to gain?” At press time, an agitated Miller had decided to follow the money.