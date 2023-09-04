Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Facing massive legal bills, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is selling his Manhattan apartment to avoid financial ruin. The Onion examines the highlights from the apartment listing.

$35,000 Price Tag

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Sure to draw some screams of elitism, Rudy’s five-figure apartment costs more than many Americans earn in a year.

A White Doorman

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

He’s roughly 40% Northern European, 30% Southern European, 20% Sardinian, and 10% Iberian. Wow!

Amazing View Of 9/11

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

One window of Giuliani’s former residence shows a perpetual shot of the Twin Towers crumbling down on that fateful day.

Adrenochrome Fridge

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Much like a fine white wine, Giuliani keeps his adrenochrome stored at exactly 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Walls

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Prospective buyers are in luck, because the grandiose apartment formerly owned by America’s mayor comes with plenty of walls, stretching from the floor all the way to the ceiling.

Pre-Furnished With Card Table

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

The incredible Upper East Side apartment comes with the same overturned milk crate and card table the once-formidable attorney used as a chair and desk for his law practice for over 50 years.

Nude Guys On All Fours

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Keeping these nude guys on all fours is 100% built into the price, but you’ll need to factor in the exorbitant cost of sawdust for them to eat, relieve themselves on, and rustle around in during their daily union-mandated 40-minute breaks.

Impoverished Are Executed On Sight

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

At an asking price of $6.5 million, it’s no surprise any unhoused or even working-class people who make it into the apartment building are swiftly eliminated.

65,700 Teeth Belonging To Rudy Giuliani

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Every day for the past 30 years, America’s mayor has grown and lost up to six teeth, which have completely filled one of the guest bedrooms, 19 armoires, and a linen closet, and which Giuliani refuses to move.

Polish Super Included With Purchase

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

One of the real amenities is the transferred ownership in the lease of 63-year-old Polish super Gerik, who is available for repairs or if you need someone to eat leftover rotisserie chicken.

A Bidet Specifically For Cloacae

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Giuliani had the bidet custom-made and installed next to his toilet so he could clean the folds of his often-swollen cloaca.

Working Fireplace

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Great for burning boxes of classified information.

Wood-Paneled Library Of Documents Implicating Giuliani In Planning 9/11

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

A beautifully upholstered room for reading up on the insider deals between Osama bin Laden and Giuliani to bring the West crashing down.

Barron Trump

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

There he is. There’s the little rascal.

Everything Was Wet

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Just sopping wet, ceiling to floor. It’s not even clear how the wet got up that high, but it was arguably wetter the farther up you went.

A Discount For Anyone Currently Married To Their Cousin

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Famous for marrying a cousin himself, Giuliani is willing to knock 10% off the sale price for anyone who can prove they are committing marital incest.

Glory Hole To Neighboring Apartment

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Despite several complaints lodged by his neighbors, Rudy Giuliani would regularly stick his penis through a hole in the wall.

1994 Hooters Calendar

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

God, they don’t make them like that anymore.

Cross-Stitched Kitchen Art That Says ‘Bless This Mess’ Above Image Of Ground Zero

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Embroidered in baby-blue thread alongside a stitched flaming pile of World Trade Center rubble, this kitschy decoration sure makes this kitchen feel like home.

The Apartment Is Also Home To A Family Of Bats

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

They have clearly been nesting there for a while, judging by the pile of guano.

Pre-War Cum Stain

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Ejaculated in 1906, this splotch will soon belong to a lucky new owner.

A Pile Of Tumors Collected From 9/11 First Responders

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Giuliani seems to have been harvesting the tumors, for reasons still unknown at this time.

A Large Wash Basin Where The Children From Next Door Come To Bathe

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

Uncle Rudy is always excited to help children get clean.

There’s A Man Who Appears Very Small In Some Photos And Very Large In Others

Image for article titled Highlights From Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment Listing

His eyes never stay the same color, but you can always tell they are his.

You’ve Made It This Far...

