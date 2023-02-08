Highlights Of Biden’s State Of The Union Address

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to the nation last night. The Onion looks at the highlights of the president’s speech.



Raised interest rates 0.25% in response to boos

Made repeated, unexplained references to something called “pickle barrel diplomacy”

Remained alive throughout

Threw in a few references from 45 years ago to keep Dianne Feinstein engaged

Gently asked how folks would feel if deadliest Covid strain yet was about to be unleashed

Tried fentanyl to see what all the fuss was about

Light crowd work asking how many victims in the audience tonight

The largest teleprompter font in U.S. history

Surprisingly well-done rap in effort to relate to younger Congress members

Inspired bipartisan hope with speech on America’s unparalleled ability to fail upwards