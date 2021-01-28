Hikers Urged To Avoid Appalachian Trail Over Covid Concerns

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is urging hikers to postpone long-distance treks until after the pandemic, citing the inability to properly socially distance when using the shelters that run along the 2,193-mile trail. What do you think?
“How am I supposed to stay in shape without my daily 2000-mile walk?”
Christopher Burzawa, Systems Analyst
“But a lot of people rely on that trail for their entire personality.”
Natalie Shadden, Sink-Only Plumber
“Mall walking it is.”
Art Nemeth, Mushroom Forager