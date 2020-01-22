America's Finest News Source.
Hillary Clinton Attacks Bernie Sanders In New Interview

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attacked Bernie Sanders in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing a forthcoming Hulu documentary about her life, calling the senator a “career politician” and saying “nobody likes him.” What do you think?

“Well, these are the kind of stunts you’re forced to pull when your documentary is on Hulu.”

John Santiago • Word Approver

“How dare Bernie drive her to say something so ugly.”

Liana Turnbull • Bible Assembler

“Isn’t she worried these personal attacks will soil her legacy of blowing an easily winnable election?”

Ray McArthur • Disguise Consultant

