Hillary Clinton Attacks Bernie Sanders In New Interview

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attacked Bernie Sanders in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter discussing a forthcoming Hulu documentary about her life, calling the senator a “career politician” and saying “nobody likes him.” What do you think?

“Well, these are the kind of stunts you’re forced to pull when your documentary is on Hulu.” John Santiago • Word Approver

“How dare Bernie drive her to say something so ugly.” Liana Turnbull • Bible Assembler

