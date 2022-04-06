NEW YORK—According to tax filings obtained from the Clinton Foundation, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received a $225,000 speaking fee Wednesday night for telling her grandson a bedtime story. “This was a standard payment to compensate Secretary Clinton for her limited time, and in recognition of the value her grandchild received from hearing a story about a wayward goat and his friend the silly giraffe,” Clinton Foundation spokesperson Jennifer Alpert said in a disclosure statement that also included the itinerary for the hour-long event with the 2-year-old at his home in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. “This was actually substantially lower than the secretary’s typical speaking fees, which is a testament to how much reading to her grandson aligns with the values of the Clinton Foundation. She even stayed afterward to sign a copy of the book and take any questions Jasper might have.” Alpert added that the appearance was really a steal when you considered the $2.5 million Clinton received for attending her daughter’s wedding.

