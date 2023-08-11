America's Finest News Source.
Historic Hawaiian Town Razed By Wildfire

The historic seaside town of Lahaina that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii has been largely reduced to ash as wildfires continued to rip through the state, with 36 people already confirmed dead. What do you think?

“Out of respect, I will wait a day before calling to check on my reservation.”

Larry Balestras, Patent Holder

“Just once, I’d like to hear a positive story about out-of-control wildfires.”

Liza Toles, Bionics Engineer

“I just hope the wealthy were evacuated in time.”

Julian Haber, Carrion Exporter