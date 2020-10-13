America's Finest News Source.
Historic Number Of LGBTQ Candidates To Appear On November Ballots

The LGBTQ Victory Fund reports that more lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer candidates ran for public office this year than ever before, with 576 candidates up for election this November, a 33% increase from 2018. What do you think?

“As long as a candidate is attractive, who cares about their sexual orientation?”

Joey Osman • Phone Operator

“I’m not sure this country is ready for a bisexual water reclamation supervisor.”

Maria Carini Local Celebrity

“Rick Santorum must be rolling in his grave right now.”

Bill AllardArtisanal Pharmacist

