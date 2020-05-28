Historic SpaceX Launch Postponed

A SpaceX mission to send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, which will mark the first time a private enterprise has launched humans into space, has been postponed due to thunderstorms. What do you think?

“Space is huge. I’m sure they could have found a part of it wit hout thunderstorms.” Debbie Lippin, Soufflé Chef

“What’s the point of being a billionaire if you can’t even control the weather?” Ray Maldonado, Unpublished Memoirist

“Man, it must be such a nightmare to try and find another day that works for both astronauts.” Ollie Holmes, Cloud Inspector