Infographic

Historical Timeline Of U.S. Employment

Illustration for article titled Historical Timeline Of U.S. Employment

With millions of people filing for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, attention has turned to how employment now compares to historical U.S. trends. The Onion looks back at a historical timeline of U.S. employment. 

1628: “Five years experience as blacksmith” becomes first lie on American resume.

1826: Women storm into workforce by taking thousands of god-awful jobs in industrial mills.

1839: Farmer promotes self to Head Farmer.

1863: U.S. slavery officially ends Phase I of operations.

1875: Telecommunications industry waits patiently for phone to be invented the following year so it can get started.

1884: New U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics begins collecting inaccurate employment data.

1938: Child labor laws greatly reduce American workforce productivity.

1967: Last good job taken.

2010: 68-year-old who lost pension in 2008 crash can take your shopping cart with the others.

2013: Digital media emerges as promising industry with decades of profit and sustainability ahead.

