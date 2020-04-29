With millions of people filing for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, attention has turned to how employment now compares to historical U.S. trends. The Onion looks back at a historical timeline of U.S. employment.

1628: “Five years experience as blacksmith” becomes first lie on American resume.



1826: Women storm into workforce by taking thousands of god-awful jobs in industrial mills.



1839: Farmer promotes self to Head Farmer.



1863: U.S. slavery officially ends Phase I of operations.



1875: Telecommunications industry waits patiently for phone to be invented the following year so it can get started.



1884: New U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics begins collecting inaccurate employment data.



1938: Child labor laws greatly reduce American workforce productivity.



1967: Last good job taken.



2010: 68-year-old who lost pension in 2008 crash can take your shopping cart with the others.



2013: Digital media emerges as promising industry with decades of profit and sustainability ahead.

