History Of Presidential Transitions Of Power

The peaceful transition of power is historically a hallmark of the American presidency, but the process hasn’t always gone smoothly. The Onion looks back at a history of presidential transitions.



1801: John Adams gets nation off to lame, cowardly start by peacefully accepting George Washington’s power instead of assassinating him and seizing it by force.

1837: Introduction of indoor plumbing in the White House allows Andrew Jackson to become the first president to leave his successor an upper-decker in the presidential toilet.

1861: James Buchanan ends transition letter to Abraham Lincoln by informing him there’s a teensy chance civil war could break out soon, so, you know, good luck with that.

1865: Despite his reputation as a master statesman, Lincoln leaves no transition plan for his successor.

1873: Transition from first-term Ulysses S. Grant to second-term Ulysses S. Grant goes off without a hitch.

1969: Richard Nixon immediately sets to work putting own stamp on the office by ordering a full redecoration of Vietnam.

1980: Carters agree to move into guest bedroom for two months so Nancy Reagan could have carpets cleaned.

2001: Bill Clinton’s staffers remove all the Ws from White House keyboards to slight the incoming George W. Bush, which led to issues nine months later when two planes hit the W orld Trade Center.

2009: Bush runs back into White House after remembering three other countries America was bombing he’d forgotten to tell Obama about .

2017: Obama finally hands Trump keys to Mar-a-Lago.