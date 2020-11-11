America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

History Of Presidential Transitions Of Power

SEE MORE: Vol 46 Issue 45
Vol 46 Issue 45
Illustration for article titled History Of Presidential Transitions Of Power

The peaceful transition of power is historically a hallmark of the American presidency, but the process hasn’t always gone smoothly. The Onion looks back at a history of presidential transitions.

Advertisement

1801: John Adams gets nation off to lame, cowardly start by peacefully accepting George Washington’s power instead of assassinating him and seizing it by force.

1837: Introduction of indoor plumbing in the White House allows Andrew Jackson to become the first president to leave his successor an upper-decker in the presidential toilet.

Advertisement

1861: James Buchanan ends transition letter to Abraham Lincoln by informing him there’s a teensy chance civil war could break out soon, so, you know, good luck with that.

1865: Despite his reputation as a master statesman, Lincoln leaves no transition plan for his successor.

Advertisement

1873: Transition from first-term Ulysses S. Grant to second-term Ulysses S. Grant goes off without a hitch.

1969: Richard Nixon immediately sets to work putting own stamp on the office by ordering a full redecoration of Vietnam.

Advertisement

1980: Carters agree to move into guest bedroom for two months so Nancy Reagan could have carpets cleaned.

2001: Bill Clinton’s staffers remove all the Ws from White House keyboards to slight the incoming George W. Bush, which led to issues nine months later when two planes hit the World Trade Center.

Advertisement

2009: Bush runs back into White House after remembering three other countries America was bombing he’d forgotten to tell Obama about.

2017: Obama finally hands Trump keys to Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Scrambling Vatican Quickly Establishes Child Molestation As New Sacrament

The Must-Have PS5 Launch Games

Nation Hopeful For Better Future Where Activist Celebrities Will Finally Shut The Fuck Up

Michigan Woman With 14 Sons Gives Birth To Daughter