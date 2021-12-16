A South Dakota junior hockey team and mortgage lender are apologizing after organizing a widely panned event in which school teachers scrambled to grab dollar bills off the ice during a game’s intermission to pay for classroom supplies. What do you think?
“Now do terminally ill children.”
Rita Linnen, Wind Chime Tuner
“Hockey has always had a way of holding a mirror up to society.”
Irwin Frejlach, Asphyxiologist
“It was cynical and insulting and wholly lacked the dignified gravitas of keeping a hand on a prize truck for as long as possible.”
Bobby Dunnez, Systems Analyst