A South Dakota junior hockey team and mortgage lender are apologizing after organizing a widely panned event in which school teachers scrambled to grab dollar bills off the ice during a game’s intermission to pay for classroom supplies. What do you think?

“Now do terminally ill children.” Rita Linnen, Wind Chime Tuner

“Hockey has always had a way of holding a mirror up to society.” Irwin Frejlach, Asphyxiologist