We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A recently released United Nations assessment found that the hole in the Earth’s protective ozone layer is on track to fully mend by 2066, following measures taken by world governments in the late 1980s to phase out ozone-depleting substances. What do you think?

“So we just taught the ozone layer th at we’ll fix all its problems.” Wyatt Brezinski, Battery Replacer

“Now, if we all just keep very still, nothing else bad will happen.” Duncan Smith, Purchase Critic