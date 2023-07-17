America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Hollywood Actors Vote To Strike

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Leaders of a Hollywood’s actors union have voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. What do you think?

“Now we’ll see which shows have been using writers and actors as a crutch.”

Julian Dwyer, Hot Dog Vendor

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: July 14, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
World Fact: Did You Know?
Wednesday 11:03AM
Netflix Limits Users To One Eye Per Screen
July 10, 2023

“Those selfish actors need to learn how to barely survive like the rest of us.”

Danielle Francis, Audience Wrangler

Advertisement

“It’s crazy how movie stars want basic rights just like regular people.”

Desmond Nash, Systems Analyst