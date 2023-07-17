Hollywood Actors Vote To Strike

Leaders of a Hollywood’s actors union have voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. What do you think?
“Now we’ll see which shows have been using writers and actors as a crutch.”
Julian Dwyer, Hot Dog Vendor
“Those selfish actors need to learn how to barely survive like the rest of us.”
Danielle Francis, Audience Wrangler
“It’s crazy how movie stars want basic rights just like regular people.”
Desmond Nash, Systems Analyst