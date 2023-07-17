Hollywood Actors Vote To Strike

Leaders of a Hollywood’s actors union have voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. What do you think?

“Now we’ll see which sh ows have been using writers and actors as a crutch.” Julian Dwyer, Hot Dog Vendor

“Those selfish actors need to learn how to barely survive like the rest of us.” Danielle Francis, Audience Wrangler

