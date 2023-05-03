Hollywood Screenwriters Strike Over Pay In Streaming Gig Economy

Thousands of film and television writers who are members of the WGA are on strike for the first time since 2007, a move that could bring an immediate halt to the production of many television shows and possibly delay the start of new seasons of others later this year. What do you think?

“Typical self-centered b ehavior from Hollywood’s penniless elite.” Shannon Hickel, Bassinet Weaver

“Jobs weren’t intended to be something you could live off of as an adult.” Bart Watts, Unemployed

