The Chicago-area mansion featured in the 1990 Christmas film Home Alone has been made available to book on Airbnb, with the one-night only stay featuring “booby traps” and the actor who played Buzz greeting guests. What do you think?

“I have no desi re to stay in a house with such a crime-ridden history.” Clarinda Anzelmo, Systems Analyst

“As if staying in the Chicago suburbs isn’t exciting enough.” Tyrese Shorrock, Dishwashing Instructor