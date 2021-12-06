The Chicago-area mansion featured in the 1990 Christmas film Home Alone has been made available to book on Airbnb, with the one-night only stay featuring “booby traps” and the actor who played Buzz greeting guests. What do you think?
“I have no desire to stay in a house with such a crime-ridden history.”
Clarinda Anzelmo, Systems Analyst
“As if staying in the Chicago suburbs isn’t exciting enough.”
Tyrese Shorrock, Dishwashing Instructor
“But you can sleep in the O’Hare terminal from that movie for free.”
Miles Stablik, Shame Strategist