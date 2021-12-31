A Maryland homeowner trying to get rid of a snake infestation accidentally burned their house to the ground, causing about $1 million in damages, with officials stating that the well-being of the snakes was still “undetermined.” What do you think?

“Worked for m e when I was trying to get my son to move out.” Francis O’Shea, Frock Seller

Advertisement

“The reasonable thing would have been to let a family of mongooses take over.” Jaclyn Hartzell, Aspiring Entrepreneur