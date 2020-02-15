America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Hope Hicks Returns To White House

SEE MORE: Opinion

Two years after resigning her position as White House communications director amidst Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Hope Hicks is rejoining the Trump administration as a senior advisor. What do you think?

“So, I guess the book deal didn’t pan out.”

Sam Terry • Tile Installer

“It takes a big person to admit that they love making money.”

Claire Gibbs • Assistant Maestro

Advertisement

“I always thought it was a shame she left before getting the chance to be properly fired.”

Martin Chapman • County Fair Coordinator

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Increasingly Unhinged Centrists Announce Plan To Round Up Nation Into Camps To Force Them To Engage In Meaningful Dialogue

Report Finds Average U.S. College Student Over $28,000 In Debt To Yakuza

‘You’re A Piece Of Shit And I Hope Everyone Like You Dies,’ Says Biden To Democratic Voter In Stirring Call For Party Unity

Blood-Soaked Mayor Bloomberg Announces Homelessness No Longer A Problem In New York City