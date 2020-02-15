Hope Hicks Returns To White House

Two years after resigning her position as White House communications director amidst Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Hope Hicks is rejoining the Trump administration as a senior advisor. What do you think?
“So, I guess the book deal didn’t pan out.”
Sam Terry • Tile Installer
“It takes a big person to admit that they love making money.”
Claire Gibbs • Assistant Maestro
“I always thought it was a shame she left before getting the chance to be properly fired.”
Martin Chapman • County Fair Coordinator