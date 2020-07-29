America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Hopefully Neighborhood Children Enjoy 2004 Coding Textbook Man Added To Lending Library

PHILADELPHIA—In an effort to make a positive impact in his community, local software engineer Marquis Edwin hoped Wednesday that the children in his neighborhood would enjoy the 2004 coding textbook he added to the lending library. “This is going to give them a really solid foundation of code and debugging techniques, and the sky’s the limit from there,” said Edwin, who figured there were already enough Danielle Steele, Andrew Vachss, and Roald Dahl books.“I think someone will get a real kick out of it. This edition is actually less than 20 years old and, besides, this stuff never really goes out of date.” At press time, Edwin wrote his name and phone number in the textbook in case any of the children had questions for him. 

