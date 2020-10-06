Horse-Drawn Carriages Return To Central Park Following Covid-19 Break

Carriage horses and their drivers went back to work this week shuttling tourists around Central Park after a six-month break due to the pandemic, though their return was met with both anti-animal cruelty protestors as well as carriage driver supporters. What do you think?
“If these anti-animal cruelty protestors can think of another way to get around Central Park, I’d love to hear it.”
Kendra Leigh • Emergency Contact
“I guess I didn’t get the job pulling carriages then, either.”
Lars Rabson • New Age Poet
“I’m sure the horses are just happy they finally have a chance to earn a paycheck again.”
Seth Kirshner • Snack Researcher