ATLANTA—Overwhelmed and running low on resources, hospital administrators confirmed Tuesday that intensive care units across the country were filled to capacity with journalists and broadcasters who were busy reporting on the many anti-vaxxers dying from Covid-19. “At the moment, our critical care facilities are packed wall-to-wall with people from CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, and other media outlets, all of them desperate to capture the last moments of people who refused the vaccine and are now paying the ultimate price for that decision,” Piedmont Atlanta Hospital spokesperson Christine Hoffman said of the reporters, who held microphones and repeatedly observed that the deaths of the anti-vaxxers were highly ironic, because, in the end, despite all their claims that the virus was no big deal and vaccination was unnecessary, Covid had killed them. “We have resorted to using overflow spaces such as hallways and supply closets to accommodate the growing number of producers, photographers, camera crews, gravely ill patients, and TV personalities. The influx of unvaccinated Covid sufferers has also left us short-staffed, because our doctors and nurses now have their hands full providing reporters with quotes for their stories. Sadly, many of these reporters wouldn’t even be here if the patients they were covering had heeded their advice to get the shot.” According to sources, many hospitals have been forced to send away journalists who return for care after contracting breakthrough Covid during one of their many reporting trips.