A 72-year-old hospital patient in Germany has been arrested after she allegedly twice switched off the oxygen equipment on which a fellow patient depended because it was too noisy, and doing so despite knowing the oxygen supply was a vital measure. What do you think?

“You should be able to hi t snooze on it for 10 minutes.” Elias Horton, Battery Tester

“I’ll never forget making the difficult decision to pull the plug on my mom because she was drowning out the TV.” Nolan Glavas, Blame Consultant