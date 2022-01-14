DENVER—Calling the first 48 hours of a child’s life a critical period of parental development, the University of Colorado Hospital Birth Center announced the opening Thursday of its first delivery taprooms, in which parents can spend time bonding with newborns over a couple of beers. “Research shows that sitting down and getting to know each other while enjoying a good craft brew is crucial to the parent-child relationship and should occur immediately after birth,” chief of obstetrics Jacqueline Morgan said as she pointed out the carved oak bar, dartboards, and tasting flights that were available to parents and their newborns in the facilities she described as the future of both neonatal care and local brewing. “Not only can a double IPA and a basket of tots help you and your baby relax after a stressful birth experience, but it is a clinically proven treatment for postpartum depression. The delivery taprooms offer a rotating selection of in-house beers, buffalo wings with a variety of sauces, and a fully operational NICU. Our doctors recommend enjoying your first round before the umbilical cord is cut.” At press time, Morgan was overheard telling a woman in labor she would have to push harder if she didn’t want to miss her reservation for a tour of the adjacent brewing facility.