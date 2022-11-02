NEW YORK—As she scanned the bill in search of any other unexpected charges, Westin hotel guest Amy Kreis told reporters Wednesday she was surprised to find she had been charged $99 for the bath robe she ate. “Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me! I just assumed the robe was a snack that came with the compliments of the hotel,” said Kreis, explaining that the kimono-style terrycloth garment had been lying on the bed with no sign telling her that she would have to pay if she ate it. “If I’d known it was going to cost me a hundred bucks, I would have packed my own robe from home and eaten that. They sure do nickel-and-dime you at these places, huh?” Kreiss added that next time she would probably fill up on towels, because only charged her $45 for each of those she ate.