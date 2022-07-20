The House overwhelmingly approved legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court will revoke other rights in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, though the bill is likely to stall in the Senate. What do you think?

“At least we k now where the least powerful arm of the government stands on this.” Emma Broughan, Currency Exchanger

“Come on, that’s settled precedent.” Harry Frazier, Unemployed

“You know things are going well when the term ‘interracial marriage’ needs to be brought up as much as it is.” Mark Cambran, Paint Supervisor