The House has censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and removed him from committee assignments for posting an animated video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. What do you think?

“I always forg et what passes for violent anime to most people.” Mara Rupar • Lapidarist

“ I’m surprised to see a Republican politician supporting the arts. ” Mohanad Sotillo • Raffle Ticket Salesman