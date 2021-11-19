The House has censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and removed him from committee assignments for posting an animated video depicting him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. What do you think?
“I always forget what passes for violent anime to most people.”
Mara Rupar • Lapidarist
“I’m surprised to see a Republican politician supporting the arts.”
Mohanad Sotillo • Raffle Ticket Salesman
“What is the world coming to when no one can even take a threat anymore?”
Wes Bauserman • Tagline Creator