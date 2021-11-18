WASHINGTON—Stripping the Republican representative from one of the most powerful and influential committees in Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to remove Paul Gosar from his assignment on the Anime and Manga Committee. “While there’s nothing cooler than an epic sword fight, calls for violence against anyone other than a dark sorceress or psychopathic prince are absolutely unacceptable,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called Gosar’s behavior “disgusting” and “unbecoming of an elected member of Congress” in a brutal evisceration of the Arizona representative for disrespecting the popular Japanese art style. “Representative Gosar, you have no right to call yourself otaku. You will no longer be able to oversee or attend Bleach watch parties. You will also be removed you’re your assignment on the House Cosplay Committee. Baka!” At press time, the House of Representatives was voting on an official resolution to call Gosar a weeb.

