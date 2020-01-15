House To Send Impeachment Articles To Senate

After a 228-to-193 vote in favor of proceeding, the House of Representatives will send two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate despite concerns about Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s impartiality and refusal to call witnesses to testify in the trial. What do you think?

“I knew the House would be found guilty of sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.” Jane Farrington • Factory Overseer

“The sooner they get this over with, the sooner they can get started on Trump’s next impeachment.” Eric Fleming • Unemployed

