The House of Representatives has voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in congressional contempt for ignoring subpoenas related to the investigation into the January 6th insurrection, with the Justice Department now having to decide on the prosecution. What do you think?

“Voting is how this whole mess started in the first place.” Huda Grieg, Aviary Decorator

Advertisement

“This is a crucial first step towards Bannon finally getting let off the hook.” Cole Walmsley, Systems Analyst