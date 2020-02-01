House Votes To Repeal 2002 Military Authorization

In an attempt to curtail the White House’s authority in matters of war, the House of Representatives voted to repeal the 2002 war authorization used by George W. Bush and subsequent administrations as justification for military strikes in a move that would require congressional approval before any action against Iran. What do you think?

“This is long overdue, considering we finished disposing of Iraq’s WMDs years ago.” Harry Clifford • Cheese Processor

“I support taking any and all actions in order to prevent invading Iraq in 2003.” Mario Whitfield • Joist Inspector

