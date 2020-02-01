America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

House Votes To Repeal 2002 Military Authorization

SEE MORE: Opinion

In an attempt to curtail the White House’s authority in matters of war, the House of Representatives voted to repeal the 2002 war authorization used by George W. Bush and subsequent administrations as justification for military strikes in a move that would require congressional approval before any action against Iran. What do you think?

“This is long overdue, considering we finished disposing of Iraq’s WMDs years ago.”

Harry Clifford • Cheese Processor

“I support taking any and all actions in order to prevent invading Iraq in 2003.”

Mario Whitfield • Joist Inspector

Advertisement

“Oh, come on! This country used to be fun.”

Rhea Barron • Webinar Appraiser

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Cows Trample Dozens Of Lobsters To Death In Escalating Surf ’N’ Turf War

Recently Unearthed Ancient Sumerian Cuneiform Tablet Depicts Earliest Known Observance Of Ladies’ Night

10 Easy Exercises You Can Do At The Office

CDC Urges Americans To Just Say No If Friend Offers Them Coronavirus