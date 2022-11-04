Jeff Bezos’ former housekeeper is suing the billionaire over allegations of racial discrimination and poor working conditions, claiming that she was forced to work 10 to 14 hours per day and was not allowed to use the restroom while he was home. What do you think?

“It’s sad that h e still takes his work home with him.” Freeman Barton, Dinkey Driver

“Yeah, but just look how cheap this blender was.” Sage Hughes, Unemployed