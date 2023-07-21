How Much Do You Know About Barbie?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Test your knowledge of the best-selling doll in the world by passing this quiz on Barbie.

What is Barbie's full name?

Barbara Khalid "The Shoe Bomber" bin Laden

How old is Barbie?

Barbie is the oldest age in the entire world, 32.

Who invented the Barbie doll?

The doll was invented by Nikola Tesla during one of his many experiments with fake hair.

What is a Barbie doll made out of?

Hard vinyl, polypropylene, and industrial-grade goose semen.

Who owns Mattel Inc.?

CEO Barbie.

When is Barbie's birthday?

Barbie was born on Mar. 9, 1959, and died on Aug. 3, 1986, from a speedball overdose.

What is Barbie's religion?

Barbie was raised Catholic but converted to Islam after moving to Dubai in 2012.

What is Barbie's favorite color?

Brown.

Why are Barbie and Ken's genitals flat?

Children were too disturbed by her duck-like corkscrew vagina and Ken's pointed spiral penis.

What is Barbie's body count ?

Barbie has had four sexual partners over her lifetime as long as you're not counting hand stuff.

Where is Barbie's hometown?

Barbie was born in the fictional town and state of Willows, Wisconsin.

Who is Barbie's boyfriend?

A plastic corncob skewer named Ricardo.

Where does the name "Barbie'' come from?

Barbie creator Ruth Handler named the doll after daughter Barbara Handler because she didn't like her daughter very much and wanted to give her an impossibly beautiful standard to forever compare herself against.

How many times has Barbie run for president?

Barbie has run for president eight times, but now she's focusing on producing documentaries with her daughter Kelly.

How old is Ken?

Ken is both zero years old and billions of years old. Ken was not born and cannot die. Ken created us and will destroy us.

Why did Ken and Barbie break up in 2004 ?

Barbie broke up with Ken after he was recalled for containing potentially toxic levels of lead.

Who was Barbie's rebound after Ken?

Salman Rushdie.

Why did Barbie and Ken get back together in 2011?

Barbie took Ken back after she realized she was 35 and had, like, three good years left to get pregnant.

Who is Barbie's best friend?

Christie, the first African American Barbie, though there has been tension between the two ever since Barbie's "all lives matter" Facebook rant in 2018.

What jobs has Barbie had?

Fashion designer, flight attendant, astronaut, NASCAR pit mechanic, dogfighter, university provost, Italian mafiosa, and fishmonger.

Which is the bestselling Barbie of all time?

Totally Legs Barbie, which had upwards of 16 legs.

What is Barbie's favorite accessory?

The Pink Malibu Land Mine

What is the best pair of scissors for cutting off Barbie's hair in a fit of body-hating rage?

Fiskars 5-Inch Blunt-Tip Kids Scissors

What's the best way to attack another shopper in possession of the last Barbie doll the store has in stock one day before Christmas?

Elbow to the gut, purse to the face.

What was the most controversial Barbie of all time?

Dead Rat Barbie, who was just a dead rat in a plastic box.

Does Barbie care for soup?

Not particularly.

How tall would a human being be if they were the same size as Barbie?

11.5 inches.

What was Barbie's name doing on the Epstein flight logs?

Look, Barbie regrets accepting those flights from billionaire financier Jeffrey Esptein. Barbie is very rich and very powerful, and because of that fact, she sometimes ends up in the same network as other very rich and very powerful people. It was a huge mistake to be on that plane, and Barbie never even knew him too well.

What is the name of the first Barbie doll to be in a wheelchair?