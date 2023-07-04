How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?

How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?

Prove that you’re a true patriot who loves their country by correctly answering these questions about the founding of America.

Q: Who’s this?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
3 / 49

A: Yep, that’s Elizabethtown star Kirsten Dunst. That was an easy one. But we promise it will only get harder from here.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
4 / 49

Q: Where and when was America officially founded?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
5 / 49

A: China, 2000 B.C.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
6 / 49

Q: Who founded the United States?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
7 / 49

A: Professor America

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
8 / 49

Q: What war was fought to establish America as its own country?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
9 / 49

A: Jesus Christ, they fought a war? For this? What the hell? Who would fight a war to end up with this? What were they thinking?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
10 / 49

Q: Why did the Americans fight the revolution?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
11 / 49

A: Fuck, man, I don’t know. That was so long ago. Can we just drop it?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
12 / 49

Q: Name the original 13 American colonies that would later become the first states of the union.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
13 / 49

A: New York; New Jersey; New Connecticut; New Boston; New New Hampshire; Amish Area; Denton, TX; Clam Island; Crabville; London; the Vatican; Slut City; and South Slut City.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
14 / 49

Q: What was the first official state?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
15 / 49

A: Delaware, and they’ve been coasting on that one accomplishment ever since.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
16 / 49

Q: How old is America?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
17 / 49

A: Thirty and flirty.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
18 / 49

Q: Who was Benjamin Franklin?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
19 / 49

A: The first winner of American Idol.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
20 / 49

Q: What is the meaning behind the phrase “No taxation without representation”?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
21 / 49

A: Fed up by the passing of the Tea Act in 1773, members of the Sons of Liberty crept out late one night and got the phrase tattooed on their lower backs.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
22 / 49

Q: What was the Declaration of Independence?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
23 / 49

A: A book written by Thomas Jefferson and published by HarperCollins whose full title was The Declaration Of Independence: Why The British People Will Stop At Nothing To Destroy You And How You Can Reignite The Virtue Of America.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
24 / 49

Q: Where was the Declaration of Independence signed?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
25 / 49

A: The Founding Fathers signed the document over some beer and wings at the Philadelphia Hooters across the street from Independence Hall.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
26 / 49

Q: How many people signed the Declaration of Independence?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
27 / 49

A: The document features the signatures of four Founding Fathers, as well as three band stickers, the address of a milkmaid Alexander Hamilton tried to pick up, and the phrase “U2 sucks” scrawled in an unknown hand.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
28 / 49

Q: Did these guys, like, get down?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
29 / 49

A: Oh, yeah, baby. Totally nasty as fuck.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
30 / 49

Q: Why did the Founding Fathers choose a bald eagle to represent America?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
31 / 49

A: An eagle flew into the open window of the Pennsylvania State House, addressing them calmly but firmly and making eye contact with each Founding Father as it argued that it would make an excellent symbol of American virtues. After it flew away, they agreed that it was strange this happened, but that they should probably honor the eagle’s wishes.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
32 / 49

Q: What do Americans celebrate every year on July 4?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
33 / 49

A: The birth of Steve Rannazzisi

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
34 / 49

Q: What texts did the Founders rely on to craft the new Constitution?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
35 / 49

A: Common Sense by Thomas Paine, An Essay Concerning Human Understanding by John Locke, and I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell by Tucker Max

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
36 / 49

Q: What shall we do to mark the blessed Founder’s Day?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
37 / 49

A: A sacrifice is in order. Ready the boy.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
38 / 49

Q: What about all that stuff with Native Americans?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
39 / 49

A: Oh, right. This slideshow would like to acknowledge that it sits on unceded land rightfully belonging to the Potawatomi, Kickapoo, and Peoria tribes. All good?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
40 / 49

Q: What year was the United States founded?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
41 / 49

A: 3776. Cyber China has fallen. A new constitutional astropublic arises in its place. Or rather, an old one. A most ancient one…

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
42 / 49

Q: Who is America named after?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
43 / 49

A: The country is named after Grammy-winning soft-rock trio America, whose hit “A Horse With No Name” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1972 when the government was finally getting around to giving the nation a proper name.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
44 / 49

Q: How many calories are in one almond?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
45 / 49

A: Huh? Wrong slideshow. Get help!

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
46 / 49

Q: When will America cease to exist?

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
47 / 49

A: When we all stop believing in it.

Image for article titled How Much Do You Know About The Founding Of America?
