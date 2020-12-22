How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

From fashioning straw yule goats in Scandinavia to the Feast of the Seven Fishes in southern Italy, Christmas is celebrated in a variety of ways across the globe. Here is a closer look at some notable Christmas traditions around the world.
1.
United States: Citizens gather around television sets all across the country for the annual viewing of Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
2.
China: Nation comes together to cover the entire Great Wall in wrapping paper
3.
Bulgaria: Families decorate their homes in traditional Christmas colors of gray, light gray, and dark gray
4.
Liechtenstein: Liechtenstein rings in the holiday season exactly how it’s meant to be done: the Liechtensteinian way!
5.
Italy: Children in Italy believe Santa Claus is a hag called La Befana who rides around on a broomstick giving out gifts. Pretty fucking stupid, right?
6.
Japan: Families gather together to watch their favorite holiday-themed television program, Hinshi No Kurisumasu Shōfu No Odori, in which nude males compete to break each other’s noses while standing on rapidly melting ice
7.
Dan’s House: Dan’s Jewish, so he doesn’t celebrate Christmas. But that’s okay.
8.
Gliese 623b: Christmas on this distant red dwarf star tends to be a subdued affair, with the celestial body producing a standard quantity of helium and emitting luminosity much as it has for the last trillion years
9.
Santa’s Workshop: Ironically enough, this Tennessee strip club is closed on Christmas day
