How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Slideshow

How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

SEE MORE: World
WorldLifestyleHolidaysVol 56 Issue 51ChristmasDailyOverride
Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

From fashioning straw yule goats in Scandinavia to the Feast of the Seven Fishes in southern Italy, Christmas is celebrated in a variety of ways across the globe. Here is a closer look at some notable Christmas traditions around the world.

Advertisement

2 / 11

1.

1.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

United States: Citizens gather around television sets all across the country for the annual viewing of Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Advertisement

3 / 11

2.

2.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

China: Nation comes together to cover the entire Great Wall in wrapping paper

Advertisement

4 / 11

3.

3.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Bulgaria: Families decorate their homes in traditional Christmas colors of gray, light gray, and dark gray

Advertisement

5 / 11

4.

4.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Liechtenstein: Liechtenstein rings in the holiday season exactly how it’s meant to be done: the Liechtensteinian way!

Advertisement

6 / 11

5.

5.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Italy: Children in Italy believe Santa Claus is a hag called La Befana who rides around on a broomstick giving out gifts. Pretty fucking stupid, right?

Advertisement

7 / 11

6.

6.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Japan: Families gather together to watch their favorite holiday-themed television program, Hinshi No Kurisumasu Shōfu No Odori, in which nude males compete to break each other’s noses while standing on rapidly melting ice

Advertisement

8 / 11

7.

7.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Dan’s House: Dan’s Jewish, so he doesn’t celebrate Christmas. But that’s okay.

Advertisement

9 / 11

8.

8.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Gliese 623b: Christmas on this distant red dwarf star tends to be a subdued affair, with the celestial body producing a standard quantity of helium and emitting luminosity much as it has for the last trillion years

Advertisement

10 / 11

9.

9.

Illustration for article titled How People Around The World Celebrate Christmas

Santa’s Workshop: Ironically enough, this Tennessee strip club is closed on Christmas day

Advertisement

11 / 11