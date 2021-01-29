How Redditors Drove A GameStop Stock Surge

This week, a group of Reddit users spearheaded a campaign to purchase stock options in video-game retailer GameStop, driving up the stock price and leading to financial repercussions. The Onion takes a step-by-step look at what happened.



STEP 1 : Some really worthwhile human being creates way to profit off failing companies by short-selling stocks.

STEP 2 : GameStop somehow manages to lose business at time when people can literally do nothing but play video games.

STEP 3 : Hedge fund manager calls estranged 19-year-old son to ask him to explain Reddit.

STEP 4 : Holy shit, that guy made $80,000?

STEP 5 : Finance experts dismiss GameStop's $22.2 billion market valuation as not based on any sound company plan to cause mass misery and squalor.

STEP 6 : Nation relieved to be able to focus on different systemic crisis for a bit.

STEP 7 : GameStop employees assured stock spike won't improve their working conditions whatsoever.

STEP 8 : People who exploit the poor for a living complain about something being unfair.

STEP 9 : Economy verges on collapse after Redditors' profits go toward medical bills and student loans rather than much-needed yacht repairs.

STEP 10: Wall Street wins.