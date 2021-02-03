How Stock Trading Apps Like Robinhood Work

The recent flurry of activity surrounding retail investors and the GameStop stock have shone a spotlight on stock trading apps like Robinhood, which have been the subject of both recent criticism and praise. The Onion explains how stock trading apps work.



STEP 1 : 23-year-old Stanford grad believes everyone deserves an opportunity to lose everything in the stock market.

: Simple, intuitive interface makes it easy to be tricked into thinking you know what you’re doing. STEP 3 : Player avatars use S tockB alls to catch wild stocks.

: Purchased half-stock checked on for 19th time in an hour. STEP 5 : Partner lied to about current state of investment portfolio.

: User earns free stock by referring fellow investors susceptible to pyramid schemes. STEP 7 : Upgrade to gold plan to lose more money faster.

: Funds from many individual investors pooled together for CEO’s down payment on mansion. STEP 9 : Look, this was all laid out perfectly clearly in your Macroeconomics 101 class.

: Look, this was all laid out perfectly clearly in your Macroeconomics 101 class. STEP 10: User scours FAQ page in vain attempt to figure out where all their money went.