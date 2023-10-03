The American diet, often criticized for its unhealthiness, has changed significantly over the course of the nation’s existence due to technological breakthroughs, scientific research, and lifestyle developments. The Onion takes a look at how the American diet has changed over time.
1783
First recorded instance of American mother judging another mother over what she feeding her children.
1809
A 33-year-old America notices its metabolism slowing down and that it’s putting on weight much easier than it used to.
1887
Stew again.
1906
Upton Sinclair’s meat-packing industry exposé The Jungle stirs thousands of Americans into intense sausage craving.
1968
Flintstone vitamins completely replace children’s need for vegetables.
1976
Burger scientists smash through the three-patty glass ceiling.
1995
Farmers markets bring overpriced salsa to the American middle class.
2004
Mom begins ordering dressing on the side.
2012
Cousin brings back a lollipop with a scorpion inside of it from vacation in Arizona.
2019
Plastic particles finally eclipse grain products as most-consumed item in U.S.
