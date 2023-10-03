How The American Diet Has Changed Over Time

The American diet, often criticized for its unhealthiness, has changed significantly over the course of the nation’s existence due to technological breakthroughs, scientific research, and lifestyle developments. The Onion takes a look at how the American diet has changed over time.

1783

First recorded instance of American mother judging another mother over what she feeding her children.

1809

A 33-year-old America notices its metabolism slowing down and that it’s putting on weight much easier than it used to.

1887

Stew again.

1906

Upton Sinclair’s meat-packing industry exposé The Jungle stirs thousands of Americans into intense sausage craving.

1968

Flintstone vitamins completely replace children’s need for vegetables.

1976

Burger scientists smash through the three-patty glass ceiling.

1995

Farmers markets bring overpriced salsa to the American middle class.

2004

Mom begins ordering dressing on the side.

2012

Cousin brings back a lollipop with a scorpion inside of it from vacation in Arizona.

2019

Plastic particles finally eclipse grain products as most-consumed item in U.S.

