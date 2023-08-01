How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Local

How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Whether you’re looking to optimize the feng shui of your apartment or make your large mansion feel cozy, the lighting in your home can make a huge difference. The Onion presents a guide to beautiful lighting in your home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Accent Lighting

Accent Lighting

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Discreetly draw attention to your home’s best features with a flashing red neon arrow.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Overhead Lighting

Overhead Lighting

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

This simple, utilitarian style of lighting is perfect for creating a blinding reflection in the top third of your laptop screen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Dimmers

Dimmers

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Add a dimmer switch in rooms where meals are served to adjust based on how shitty the food comes out looking.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Natural Light

Natural Light

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Maximize natural light by removing any unnecessary walls or ceilings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Fake Candles

Fake Candles

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Coward.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Know About Lightbulbs

Know About Lightbulbs

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

If you’re completely new to light, you’re definitely going to want to figure out what these are first.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Bedroom Lighting

Bedroom Lighting

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Lights? In the room where you sleep? Oh sure, that makes sense.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Keep It Simple

Keep It Simple

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Avoid using multiple lights when a single well-placed 10,000-watt spotlight can accomplish the same thing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Interrogation Room Lighting

Interrogation Room Lighting

Image for article titled How To Create Beautiful Lighting In Your Home

Nothing says “Tell us what you know” like a foggy antique lightbulb dangling over a stool in the center of the room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

You’ve Made It This Far ...

You’ve Made It This Far ...

Tips For Displaying Artwork In Your Home

Tips For The Perfect Picnic

Things No One Tells You About Moving Back To Your Hometown

Homepage

Advertisement

12 / 12