How To Kiss

Entertainment

How To Kiss

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled How To Kiss

Many Americans do not know how to kiss. Here is how to kiss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

First Get Your Tongue As Dry As Possible

First Get Your Tongue As Dry As Possible

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Nobody likes the feeling of a sloppy wet tongue near their mouth. Before you kiss, make sure to stick your tongue out to get it as dehydrated and sandpapery as you can.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Apply For A Kissing License

Apply For A Kissing License

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Depending on where you live, you’ll need to apply at your local county commissioner’s office or town hall for a kissing license valid in your area. You’ll need to pass your kissing test and renew the license every 5 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Be Married To The Person You’re Kissing

Be Married To The Person You’re Kissing

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Otherwise you’re a whore.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Practice With A Family Member Beforehand

Practice With A Family Member Beforehand

Image for article titled How To Kiss

If you want to make sure you’re satisfying your partner, it’s never a bad idea to ask a brother, sister, cousin, or even parent to help you hone your kissing technique before you go for the real thing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Remember: Kiss, Meow, Kiss, Meow

Remember: Kiss, Meow, Kiss, Meow

Image for article titled How To Kiss

To keep your kisses spicy, it’s important to alternate between passionate locked lips and breaking away to give a small “meow” in your partner’s ear.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Moisten Lips With Hose

Moisten Lips With Hose

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Dry lips are a big kissing no-no. To prevent them, make sure to wet them up before going in by blasting them with a fire hose.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Evacuate Bladder

Evacuate Bladder

Image for article titled How To Kiss

This is how you know the kiss is working.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Get Treated For Lockjaw

Get Treated For Lockjaw

Image for article titled How To Kiss

With a little help from medication and a warm compress, you should be kissing in two weeks, no problem.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Remove Corn Dog From Mouth

Remove Corn Dog From Mouth

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Don’t worry, it’ll still be there waiting for you after the kiss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rise For National Anthem

Rise For National Anthem

Image for article titled How To Kiss

As a sign of respect for all those who have laid down their lives for the nation, stand and sing before kissing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Salivate

Salivate

Image for article titled How To Kiss

If you’re having trouble producing saliva, you can try visualizing a towering plate of spaghetti Bolognese.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Apply ChapStick To Tonsils

Apply ChapStick To Tonsils

Image for article titled How To Kiss

You don’t want to turn them off with your dry, flaky tonsils.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Pop A Vicodi

Pop A Vicodi

Image for article titled How To Kiss

For nerves.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Murder Sexual Competitors

Murder Sexual Competitors

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Experts generally recommend stabbing every same-sexed peer within a three-mile radius.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Insert Nasal Tube

Insert Nasal Tube

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Stopping to breathe will only ruin the moment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Run Credit Check

Run Credit Check

Image for article titled How To Kiss

The minimum requirement is 650.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sign Nondisclosure Agreement

Sign Nondisclosure Agreement

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Make sure terms drawn up by your lawyer are airtight to prevent your partner from disclosing any details that could hinder business dealings or political campaigns.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Unroll Tongue

Unroll Tongue

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Signals to your partner that you are ready to start kissing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Warm Up With 50 Tongue Squats

Warm Up With 50 Tongue Squats

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Helps to prevent any injuries sustained during make-out session.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Google What Mouth Looks Like

Google What Mouth Looks Like

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Familiarize yourself with human orifices to avoid any embarrassing miscommunication.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ask For Pillow’s Consent (If Using Pillow)

Ask For Pillow’s Consent (If Using Pillow)

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Always make sure you have permission before becoming intimate with your pillow, your hand, or a photo of a person on a magazine cover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bleach Mouth

Bleach Mouth

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Practice proper hygiene before and after kiss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Get Circumcised

Get Circumcised

Image for article titled How To Kiss

No getting around it. If you’re not circumcised, you have no business kissing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Plump Your Jetson

Plump Your Jetson

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Give the old b-jet a quick one, two, three!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Downplay Your Role In The 2011 U.S. Military Intervention In Libya

Downplay Your Role In The 2011 U.S. Military Intervention In Libya

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Participation in a government overthrow that led to widespread violence and open-air slave markets is a big turnoff for most kissers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Chirp

Chirp

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Two or three mellifluous chirps should suffice. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Picture A Boob Or A Testicle

Picture A Boob Or A Testicle

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Envision a single boob or testicle in your mind’s eye, and you’ll be feeling all electric inside when those lips lock.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Place Bait On Tongue

Place Bait On Tongue

Image for article titled How To Kiss

In order to attract a hungry kissing partner, remember to place a small worm or grub on top of your tongue.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hold Mouth Open With Tire Jack

Hold Mouth Open With Tire Jack

Image for article titled How To Kiss

To make kissing easier and prevent you from biting, it may be helpful to hold your mouth open with a tire jack.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Spit Out Nuts Stored In Cheeks

Spit Out Nuts Stored In Cheeks

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Although it’s helpful to store nuts in your cheeks for winter, your partner could potentially steal them with their tongue while kissing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Say Grace

Say Grace

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Before you start kissing, it’s important to thank God for the bountiful kisses that He, the Almighty Creator, has provided you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Issue Formal Apology To Incel Community

Issue Formal Apology To Incel Community

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Although you have betrayed them and everything they stand for, it’s important to come clean and say that you’ve finally given in to temptation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Freshen Your Breath With Pine Needles

Freshen Your Breath With Pine Needles

Image for article titled How To Kiss

While not necessary, it is considered a common courtesy to thoroughly scrub your gums, lips, and tongue with fresh-foraged evergreen branches.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Put Blanket Over Child’s Head

Put Blanket Over Child’s Head

Image for article titled How To Kiss

If there is anyone under the age of 12 nearby, you will have to cover each one with a specially sewn modesty blanket.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Inform The Proper Authorities

Inform The Proper Authorities

Image for article titled How To Kiss

At the end of each quarter, you will be expected to register any kisses from the previous period with both local and federal governments. Failure to do so will result in fines or, in cases of sex, jail time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Pull Out

Pull Out

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Be sure to pull your tongue out as soon as it starts to feel good or everyone involved will immediately become pregnant.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Start The Countdown Clock

Start The Countdown Clock

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Once it is initiated, you will have 30 seconds to complete the smooch or find yourself permanently banned from any future kisses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Latch Kissing Partner To Lips

Latch Kissing Partner To Lips

Image for article titled How To Kiss

If you’re struggling to get your kissing partner to latch, don’t be ashamed to try using a saliva pump instead.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Keep Your Eyes Open The Whole Time

Keep Your Eyes Open The Whole Time

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Eye contact is very important for communication, so make sure to stare wide-eyed directly into the face of your kissing partner and avoid blinking.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Shove Your Entire Head In Their Mouth

Shove Your Entire Head In Their Mouth

Image for article titled How To Kiss

A more advanced technique sure to drive your date wild.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ask For Head Instead

Ask For Head Instead

Image for article titled How To Kiss

Why waste your mouth energy on the hard work of kissing when you could sit back and receive head instead?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Print Certificate

Print Certificate

Image for article titled How To Kiss

And that’s it! Now print and prominently display this certificate of course completion in your home or business kissing office!

Advertisement