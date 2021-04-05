How To Lose Weight Fast

While shedding those extra pounds can be a frustrating process, know that there are always plenty of quick, easy, non-FDA approved solutions out there. Here are some of the best, most effective ways to lose weight fast.

The Atkins Diet

This high-protein, low-carb diet helps people lose weight fast by limiting their foods to the corpse of Dr. Richard Atkins.

Christian Bale Diet

Millions of Americans swear by the Christian Bale diet, which has helped actor Christian Bale lose 60 pounds for The Machinist alone.

Eating Disorders

Listen, somebody had to mention the elephant in the room.

Drink Thicker Water

It seems obvious, but improving your metabolism is as easy as making sure to drink the thickest possible water every day.

Gain A Few Extra Pounds

While counterintuitive, this approach will kickstart your weight loss by giving you the final additional bit of shame necessary to start finally working out.

Cigarettes

What, you afraid to look cool?

Walk At Least 12 Steps Per Day

It’s five steps from your bed to the bathroom and five steps back, so throw in 20% more steps and see those calories burn off in no time.

Engineer A Global Famine That Will Decimate The World’s Food Supply

You can’t gain weight if there’s not enough to eat!

Gas Station Pills

Not approved by the FDA, but it’s got a mean yellow scorpion on the label.

Death

Some say the soul weighs 22 grams, so its departure should have your corpse looking svelte.

Skip The Elevator And Climb The Building’s Exterior

Burn a few extra calories before 10 a.m. by scaling eight floors’ worth of brick, stucco, and steel up to your office.

Not Eating

Ever give that a try, fatty?

Crucifixion

Forget the old taboos this centuries-old weight loss method has with religious persecution. Results are results!

Letting Go Of Her, Once And For All

Shedding the emotional weight of your wife’s untimely death takes time, effort, and the ability to forgive yourself for not being there to save her.

Get Rid Of All Your Neighborhood’s Fast Food Restaurants

This can be accomplished easily with petitions or, if necessary, pipe bombs.

Keep It Local

Whenever possible, look for foods sourced from The Onion’s referral links.

Human Hunt

For a fast, high-intensity cardio workout, there’s nothing better than offering yourself up to a wealthy billionaire who enjoys chasing and hunting humans for sport.

Radiation

Your skin is almost 16% of your body weight, and there’s no faster way to shed that than turning up the radiation and watching it all peel off!

Try

Have you considered actually trying to lose weight? We can’t do everything for you.

Nothing

Face it. You’re doomed to have your mother’s hips forever.

