How To Lose Weight Fast

While shedding those extra pounds can be a frustrating process, know that there are always plenty of quick, easy, non-FDA approved solutions out there. Here are some of the best, most effective ways to lose weight fast.
The Atkins Diet
This high-protein, low-carb diet helps people lose weight fast by limiting their foods to the corpse of Dr. Richard Atkins.
Christian Bale Diet
Millions of Americans swear by the Christian Bale diet, which has helped actor Christian Bale lose 60 pounds for The Machinist alone.
Eating Disorders
Listen, somebody had to mention the elephant in the room.
Drink Thicker Water
It seems obvious, but improving your metabolism is as easy as making sure to drink the thickest possible water every day.
Gain A Few Extra Pounds
While counterintuitive, this approach will kickstart your weight loss by giving you the final additional bit of shame necessary to start finally working out.
Cigarettes
What, you afraid to look cool?
Walk At Least 12 Steps Per Day
It’s five steps from your bed to the bathroom and five steps back, so throw in 20% more steps and see those calories burn off in no time.
Engineer A Global Famine That Will Decimate The World’s Food Supply
You can’t gain weight if there’s not enough to eat!
Gas Station Pills
Not approved by the FDA, but it’s got a mean yellow scorpion on the label.
Death
Some say the soul weighs 22 grams, so its departure should have your corpse looking svelte.
Skip The Elevator And Climb The Building’s Exterior
Burn a few extra calories before 10 a.m. by scaling eight floors’ worth of brick, stucco, and steel up to your office.
Not Eating
Ever give that a try, fatty?
Crucifixion
Forget the old taboos this centuries-old weight loss method has with religious persecution. Results are results!
Letting Go Of Her, Once And For All
Shedding the emotional weight of your wife’s untimely death takes time, effort, and the ability to forgive yourself for not being there to save her.
Get Rid Of All Your Neighborhood’s Fast Food Restaurants
This can be accomplished easily with petitions or, if necessary, pipe bombs.
Keep It Local
Whenever possible, look for foods sourced from The Onion’s referral links.
Human Hunt
For a fast, high-intensity cardio workout, there’s nothing better than offering yourself up to a wealthy billionaire who enjoys chasing and hunting humans for sport.
Radiation
Your skin is almost 16% of your body weight, and there’s no faster way to shed that than turning up the radiation and watching it all peel off!
Try
Have you considered actually trying to lose weight? We can’t do everything for you.
Nothing
Face it. You’re doomed to have your mother’s hips forever.
