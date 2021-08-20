Cold brew coffee can be a delightful way to start your summer day, but making it can be tricky. The Onion provides a step-by-step guide to making cold brew coffee.
- STEP 1: Memorize three tenuous reasons why this is better than regular iced coffee.
- STEP 2: Decide that you could really go for a cup of coffee in 24 hours.
- STEP 3: Get some brown stuff. Coffee is supposed to be brown.
- STEP 4: Put on a dress, fill up a barrel, and use your bare feet to crush the beans into grounds.
- STEP 5: Use real water, not that generic imitation stuff.
- STEP 6: Realize how mundane your life has become. Cold brew? Really? This is what gets you excited now?
- STEP 7: Let steep at room temperature before serving warm.