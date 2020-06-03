How To Reform The Police

Sustained protest against the U.S. police system following the killing of Black man George Floyd by a white Minneapolis officer have spotlighted the need for police reform in America, although advocates offer many different solutions. The Onion looks at ways to reform the police in America.



Advertisement

Disqualify applicants who list “use of excessive force” under special skills section of resume.



Advertisement

Encourage departments to be more transparent about why exactly public will never in a million years be permitted to see any officer’s disciplinary records.



Advertisement

Train officers how to de-escalate violence caused by rest of their training.



Replace police firearms with slide whistles and novelty guns that shoot white flags.



Advertisement

Host “listening sessions” within communities to kick issue down road.



$500 bonus for cops who don’t kill unarmed black people.



Enhance community trust by having officers go door to door sharing their deepest, darkest secrets.



Advertisement

Assign every cop a quick-witted, fast-talking partner to keep mood light and fun.



Advertisement

Begin stopping citizens on street or pulling their cars over to issue apology notes.



Advertisement

Create a police that polices the police, then maybe a police that polices that police, and then a police that polices the policing police, and...

