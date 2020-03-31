How To Solve A Rubik’s Cube

Solve the cross again. This time, maybe try rotating the top layer once, then the bottom layer, and then the right side of the cube until you can get one of the corner pieces to show up on the cube face. Boy, that completely screwed up the cross. What the hell? I didn’t even touch the middle layer—how did this white square get all the way over here? God, why’s this being such a pain? Set the cube down for a second and take a breath.