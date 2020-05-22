How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Slideshow

How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20coronavirussocial distancing
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Spend the months and years leading up to quarantine being a caring and genuinely interesting enough person that spending a few months apart doesn’t make everyone forget that you exist. 

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Simply open your window to be greeted with the familiar sounds of your neighbor screaming out every word of her phone call.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

When in doubt, try to remember that though they may be physically far, we’re all connected to our friends and family by our unyielding terror of imminent death.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Prepare a second place setting even when you’re dining alone to convince yourself your guest wanted to be there but got in a horrific car accident on the way over.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

For a ghostly, uncanny facilime of the thing that used to give your life meaning, try Zoom.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Reach out to friends with depression or anxiety to see if they’ve gotten over it yet and are now fun to hang out with.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Remember, there are hundreds of thousands of fucked-up online communities out there that will take any loser, weirdo, or freak.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Instead of reaching out to new people, first focus on strengthening strained connections inside your home. For example, do you even know any of your spatulas’ names or their birthdays, or have you perhaps been taking them for granted?

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Hey, we’ve given you plenty of tips, so can you do one thing for us? Great, could you email us your home address? It’s a little embarrassing. We ordered some Tenga Eggs for the editorial board to share, but we don’t want our neighbors to see the Tenga-branded truck pull up. You’d really be helping us out, and you can use them one time before contacting us if you promise to rinse.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Sing alone on your balcony and pray to God someone else joins in, because otherwise...yikes. That would be pretty embarrassing. You, alone on a balcony, just belting out some song to yourself? That’s something a lunatic would do.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled How To Stay Connected To Others During Social Distancing

Build a life-size replica of Mark Ruffalo out of papier-mâché so you can have someone to hang out with.

Advertisement

More from The Onion

What To Know About The Flooding In Michigan

Man Shines Phone Light Over Empty Condom Drawer Like Wily Groundskeeper Hunting For Trespassers

Coronavirus Forces Ford Plants To Temporarily Close Days After Reopening

11 Simple Cocktail Recipes To Try While Quarantining