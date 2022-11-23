Traveling during this time of the year is always challenging. The Onion provides practical advice for how to tell your mom that you’re not coming home for the holidays.

“Mom, I’m gay and also there were no affordable flights out of Boston.”

No one, but no one, would ever try to wedge even a smidgen of guilt between a person and their poor sickly pig.

She knows you’ve been getting closer to the terrorist organization over the past year and this is an obvious next step.

She’ll be able to manipulate and wage psychological warfare on so many people she probably won’t even notice you’re gone!

“You’ll have just as much fun torturing the rest of our family.”

You idiot! You incredible stupid moron! It’s your RIGHT foot that’s always sore! Why did you blow your cover like that?

She will be thrilled not to have you and your exhausting talking points at the table.

“Thanksgiving is a backwards custom that celebrates the wanton destruction of the indigenous people who were here before the white colonizers and slavers, and we should be ashamed to commemorate such a blood-soaked tradition.”

“Winston Churchill appeared to me in a dream last night and told me that if I attend this Thanksgiving it will trigger a horrific series of events leading to a holocaust against people who like swimming.”

And you know how big into swimming your mom is. Plus, she’s superstitious and has always harbored an intense ardor for Churchill, that big old beautiful Britisher himself. This is a foolproof, easy way to let your mom down gently.